

CTV Windsor





Sixteen high school students from Windsor-Essex have enrolled in the first ever Naval Reserve Co-op program offered by the Royal Canadian Navy in Central and Southern Ontario.

More than 100 people attended the ceremony at the HMCS Hunter building in Windsor on Thursday evening.

The students, once enrolled, will be paid for summer deployment to basic training. They can earn up to $7,000 if they complete their training.

The students can also receive up to four high school credits for their contributions to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Officials say the program creates employment opportunities for high school students across Windsor-Essex.