Severe thunderstorm warning ended, thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Windsor-Essex

A severe thunderstorm warning has ended in Windsor-Essex, but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect.

Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon, capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

Locations impacted include: Windsor, Leamington, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Kingsville, Belle River, Lakeshore, LaSalle, South Windsor, McGregor, Windsor Airport, Colchester, Harrow, Maidstone, Essex, Cottam and Pelee Island.

Scattered thunderstorms pushed into the region this afternoon and continued into the early evening while a cold front pushes through.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.