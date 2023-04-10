Several people displaced following College Ave house fire

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while working to put out a house fire in the city’s west end, fire officials say.

Fire crews responded to an upgraded working fire in the 2200 block of College Avenue Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2200 block of College Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and conducted ventilation and overhaul. Officials say two firefighters sustained minor injuries during the process.

Officials say the cause of the fire is accidental and several people have been displaced.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.