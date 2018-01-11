

CTV Windsor





A Windsor massage therapist is facing a sexual assault charge for allegedly touching a client inappropriately.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the downtown area regarding a sexual assault report on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Investigation revealed that a female in her 40's had booked a professional massage at the business. The massage appointment took place on Friday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.

During the massage, the male therapist allegedly touched the client inappropriately.

On Thursday at 12:15 a.m., the suspect was located at his residence and arrested without incident.

Shawn Boycott, 46, from Windsor, is charged with sexual assault.

Officers from the Major Crimes Branch continue to investigate, and believe that Boycott has been employed at several local massage agencies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.