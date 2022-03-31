Services for Puma Clinic moving inside WRH’s Met Campus

Windsor Regional Hospital is moving services offered at the Paediatric Urgent Medical Assessment (PUMA) Clinic inside the Met Campus building.

The clinic has been located inside a temporary facility adjacent to the Emergency Department parking lot since late August 2021.

Volumes at the PUMA clinic have averaged only nine patients per day since March 1.

Hospital officials say they see value in the service as a non-emergency option for parents and will continue the service starting Monday, April 4, as a paediatric outpatient area inside Met Campus.

Appointments are still required and can be booked at wrh.on.ca/OnlineBooking or by calling 519-254-

5577 ext.55531. Phones are answered Monday - Friday, between 8 am and 4 pm. Please have your health card ready.

Parents are asked to consider making an appointment to visit the clinic if they believe they have a child 17 or younger with symptoms which can include:

• Fever or chills

• Nasal congestion or runny nose

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Fatigue

• Headache

• Muscle aches or body aches

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

• Poor feeding or poor appetite

• New loss of taste or smell

• Belly pain

• Ear pain

It is still recommended families seek the care of their family care provider, however the clinic is available by appointment if needed. Children with symptoms such as difficulty breathing, excessive vomiting, change in level of consciousness, lacerations or broken bones should still go to the Emergency Department.

Those looking to attend the new clinic can enter through the main Met Campus entrance on Lens Avenue.

Patients will then be directed to the third floor outpatient pediatric unit where they will check in with the clerk across from the elevators.

The new clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre remains open to individuals three months of age and older who meet specific criteria for molecular COVID-19 testing or treatment.

Visit wrh.on.ca/COVID19AssessmentCentre to see if you qualify based on provincial government directives.

You can book an appointment online here or call 519-973-4443. Phones are answered Monday to Friday,

between 8 am and 4 p.m.