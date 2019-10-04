

CTV Windsor





The Service Ontario office in Chatham is open again.

The office re-opened on Thursday, two days after the office closed with the retirement of the former operator.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington Progressive Conservative MPP Rick Nicholls confirms the municipality has received approval to operate the office on a temporary basis.

Nicholls tells CTV News the office will be run by Chatham-Kent for the next four months.

That will give residents a place to renew their health cards and driver's permits in Chatham without having to drive to Blenheim, Tilbury or Dresden.

Mayor Darrin Canniff told CTV News earlier this week that the office is critical to the community.

The location was slated for sudden closure in August but the former operator was convinced to delay retirement until this week.

Nicholls adds he is hoping to add to the services available for residents at the Chatham location.