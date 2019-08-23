Many Chatham residents are not happy to hear the only Service Ontario in town is closing.

The location is expected to close on Sept. 30.

Initially, it was believed to be closing on Monday, but Conservative MPP Rick Nicholls says he was able to find a temporary solution.

Nicholls says he and the government were caught off guard with news of the closure saying it was not a government decision, rather the manager is retiring.

As it stands, the Chatham office will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, leaving residents the options to go online or to the Dresden, Tilbury or Blenheim Service Ontario offices.