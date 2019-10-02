The municipality of Chatham-Kent hopes to re-open the Service Ontario office on Thursday.

The office closed on Tuesday, leaving residents without a place in Chatham to renew their health cards or driver's permits.

The location was slated for sudden closure in August but the former operator was convinced to delay retirement until Tuesday.

But now it's closed again and a number of residents complained about the inconvenience about having to drive to Blenheim, Dresden or Tilbury.

Mayor Darrin Canniff says they are trying to finalize an interim contract to take over the office while the province finds a permanent solution.

"Chatham will not be without a Service Ontario," says Canniff. "It's critical here."

Chatham-Kent-Leamington Progressive Conservative MPP Rick Nicholls insists if not this week, the Service Ontario office in Chatham will be open by Monday.

Nicholls adds he is hoping to add to the services available for residents at the Chatham location.