Dresden woman faces charges after police seize rifle from vehicle
Chatham-Kent police say a loaded Ruger 10/22 rifle was seized. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent Police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 29-year-old Dresden woman is facing several firearms charges after police say they found a loaded rifle in a vehicle.
Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit seized $330,000 of illicit street drugs and handgun in a local hotel room on Tuesday.
Through investigation, police say they learned that a vehicle at a home on Grand Avenue in Chatham had another gun. The vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.
On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed and a loaded Ruger 10/22 rifle was seized.
Amber Tasker, 29, of Dresden was arrested and charged with:
- Careless Storage of a Firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Fail to comply with peace bond
She has been remanded into custody pending a future court date.