WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 29-year-old Dresden woman is facing several firearms charges after police say they found a loaded rifle in a vehicle.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit seized $330,000 of illicit street drugs and handgun in a local hotel room on Tuesday.

Through investigation, police say they learned that a vehicle at a home on Grand Avenue in Chatham had another gun. The vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed and a loaded Ruger 10/22 rifle was seized.

Amber Tasker, 29, of Dresden was arrested and charged with:

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Fail to comply with peace bond

She has been remanded into custody pending a future court date.