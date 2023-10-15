Serious three-vehicle crash in Chatham, Ont. sends man to hospital

A 37-year-old Ridgetown man is in critical condition following a serious three-vehicle collision on an overpass in Chatham Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 3:30 a.m. on Bloomfield Road. Police say two of the involved cars were driving in opposite directions over the 401 overpass when they collided.

Shortly after, a third vehicle also travelling across the overpass struck one of the cars, causing a second crash.

Police say the Ridgetown man was taken to the hospital for medical attention, where he remains in critical condition.

His family has been notified. Police say the names of the drivers involved will not be released at this time.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Joel Rehill at joelr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #84994.