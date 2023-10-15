Windsor

    • Serious three-vehicle crash in Chatham, Ont. sends man to hospital

    Chatham-Kent Police are investigating a fatal crash in Tilbury on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Chatham-Kent Police are investigating a fatal crash in Tilbury on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

    A 37-year-old Ridgetown man is in critical condition following a serious three-vehicle collision on an overpass in Chatham Saturday.

    Emergency crews responded to the crash around 3:30 a.m. on Bloomfield Road. Police say two of the involved cars were driving in opposite directions over the 401 overpass when they collided.

    Shortly after, a third vehicle also travelling across the overpass struck one of the cars, causing a second crash.

    Police say the Ridgetown man was taken to the hospital for medical attention, where he remains in critical condition.

    His family has been notified. Police say the names of the drivers involved will not be released at this time.

    The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Joel Rehill at joelr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #84994.  

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING 5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Breaking news updates on Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate while Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle Hamas.

    Canada assessing demand for continued evacuation flights

    Canada's ambassador to Israel says she and the increased staff working at the embassy in Tel Aviv are 'coping' amid rocket sirens, and remain focused on airlifting as many Canadians out of the country as possible over the next few days, while a way out for those in Gaza remains uncertain.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    • DEVELOPING

      DEVELOPING 5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms

      There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News