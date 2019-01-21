Serious injuries in crash that closed eastbound lanes of Highway 401
OPP were called to the crash on Highway 401 near Tilbury, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. ( photo supplied by OPP )
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 12:32PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 21, 2019 6:15PM EST
One person has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash on Highway 401 near Tilbury.
Chatham-Kent OPP say a vehicle struck the back of a tractor trailer on the highway between County Road 42 and Queens Line around 12 p.m. on Monday.
Police say the lone occupant driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
OPP Constable Jim Root calls the scene traffic.
“They’re all tragic and it's unfortunate especially with speeds out on the highways,” says Root. “Even if people are doing the speed limit at 100km/h to collide with another vehicle, even going in the same direction, is... They're quite violent crashes.”
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
The collision forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of the 401, east of County Road 42, for several hours.
The section of highway re-opened after 6 p.m.
One critical patient is being treated and transported at this time. Please continue to monitor @OPP_COMM_WR for all traffic advisories related to this collision. Please avoid the area and travel an alternate route through this EB area of Hwy 401. https://t.co/Z91VpYiTtm— Chatham-Kent EMS (@CK_EMS) January 21, 2019