Sentencing for a disgraced former police sergeant in Chatham-Kent has been delayed until the spring.

Robert Mugridge pleaded guilty in August to one count of fraud over $5,000.

His sentencing in Superior Court Tuesday was adjourned until April 6 to allow for a medical evaluation as well as more time for Mugridge to pay restitution to his victims.

Court heard Mugridge continually asked family and friends for loans totaling tens of thousands of dollars while in uniform.

His lawyer Glen Donald isn't sure how much the restitution will be, but he tells CTV Windsor allowing time for the former officer to pay back his victims will help the judge determine an appropriate sentence.

Mugridge had also pleaded guilty of 50 counts of discreditable conduct at his disciplinary police act hearing in Chatham last year.

Chatham-Kent police announced Mugridge's "retirement" with a pension last week.

Mugridge’s retirement has resulted in a loss of jurisdiction for the disciplinary proceeding under the Police Services Act; however, if any police service in Ontario were to employ him in the next five years that Service would be obliged to continue the prosecution as outlined under the Police Services Act.

Mugridge had been suspended with pay since he was formally charged in 2015.

Mugridge was initially charged with 47 counts of fraud under $5,000 and three counts of fraud over $5,000 after a 2014 investigation by London police at the request of former Chatham Kent police chief Dennis Poole.

The crown alleged Mugridge would make up different stories on why he needed the money.

Those stories included support for his drug addicted sister, a son’s illness, his son’s university tuition, even a new furnace and fence.