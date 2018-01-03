

The disciplinary proceeding against a Chatham-Kent sergeant has concluded because he has retired, according to Chatham-Kent police.

Sgt. Robert Mugridge had previously pleaded guilty to 50 counts of discreditable conduct during a police act hearing in February, 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000 in Superior Court in Chatham on Aug. 28, 2017. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9.

The police service was seeking the dismissal of Mugridge from his employment in the disciplinary proceeding.

Chief Gary Conn says he is pleased that this matter has concluded with Mugridge no longer being employed by the service and without the necessity of further legal proceedings, according to a news release.

Mugridge’s retirement has resulted in a loss of jurisdiction for the disciplinary proceeding under the Police Services Act; however, if any police service in Ontario were to employ him in the next five years that Service would be obliged to continue the prosecution as outlined under the Police Services Act.

Mugridge was initially charged with 47 counts of fraud under $5,000 and three counts of fraud over $5,000 after a 2014 investigation by London police at the request of former Chatham Kent police chief Dennis Poole.

Mugridge has been suspended with pay since he was formally charged in 2015.