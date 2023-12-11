Senior women sought after LCBO thefts

LaSalle police are asking the public for help identifying two women linked to two separate theft incidents from a local liquor store.

The incidents occurred on Nov. 25 and Nov. 29.

Police say the suspects have not yet been identified, prompting the need for community cooperation in solving these cases.

On Nov. 27, store employees reported that two females, believed to be in their 60s or 70s, stole merchandise resulting in losses exceeding $500. During their initial visit on Nov. 25, the suspects allegedly concealed multiple bottles of alcohol in their bags, only paying for two small items before leaving without attempting to pay for the concealed merchandise.

Police say the duo returned on Nov. 29, leaving with two additional bottles of liquor valued at just over $100. Video surveillance and missing stock confirmed both incidents, which were later reported to the police.

The suspects were last seen departing the premises in a newer white SUV.

LaSalle Police urge anyone with information related to these thefts to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969–5210. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.