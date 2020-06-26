WINDSOR, ONT. -- A section of the E.C. Row Expressway will be closed nightly for construction work for about two and a half weeks.

The City of Windsor says E.C. Row westbound will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Lauzon Parkway and Central starting Sunday night until July 16.

There will be detours in place as construction crews complete mill and pave work.