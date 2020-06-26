Advertisement
Section of E.C. Row to close nightly starting Sunday
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 5:49PM EDT
E.C.Row Expressway sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 16, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A section of the E.C. Row Expressway will be closed nightly for construction work for about two and a half weeks.
The City of Windsor says E.C. Row westbound will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Lauzon Parkway and Central starting Sunday night until July 16.
There will be detours in place as construction crews complete mill and pave work.