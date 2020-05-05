WINDSOR, ONT. -- A section of Howard Avenue will be reduced to single lanes for water main construction.

The replacement of a 300-millimetre PVC main on Howard from Tecumseh Road East to Lens Avenue is expected to take up to 10 weeks.

D'Amore Construction has been hired by Windsor Utilities Commission to do the work.

Officials say while efforts will be made to minimize the impact to traffic and allow access to residences and businesses, occasional delays can be expected.

Lane restrictions are also scheduled for a section of Ojibway Parkway starting Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon.

Reductions will be in the area from G.N. Booth Drive to the E.C. Row Expressway for manhole repair work.