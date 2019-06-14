

CTV Windsor





The Special Investigations Unit is now saying as many as three officers were injured in a confrontation in a Tecumseh home that left one man dead.

The SIU - which is probing the details of what happened - say OPP were called to a Tecumseh residence about a man in distress Friday around 10:15 p.m.

It says once in the home there was an interaction between the man and police and one of the officers discharged his firearm.

The man and three officers were transported to hospital where the 48-year-old man was pronouced deceased.

All of the officers have now been released from hospital.

OPP were holding the scene outside of 605 Estate Park in the town following the incident. The SIU was also on scene but cleared the area early Saturday afternoon.

Crime scene tape was put up around the home and what looks like a blood stain could be seen on the front driveway, as well as scattered garbage.

Five investigators have been assigned to the investigation, including two forensic unit members.

OPP say they will not be commenting further as the SUI is involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-787-8529.