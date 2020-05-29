WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police in Windsor and Essex County worked together to hand out 139 charges over two days.

Essex County OPP, LaSalle police, Windsor police and the Ministry of Transportation conducted a two-day joint forces traffic initiatives on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, officers operated light detection and ranging (LIDAR) on Highway 401 near Lakeshore Road 105 in a construction zone.

A total of 61 charges were laid. Three of which were stunt driving charges. One driver was clocked going 167 kilometres per hour in the posted 80 km/hr construction zone.

On Wednesday, officers conducted enforcement at E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor, Front Road in LaSalle and Highway 3 in LaSalle.

As a result, 74 charges were issued:

68 - Speeding

2 - Driver licence violations

1 - Drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

1 - Hand held communication device (cell phone)

1 - Operate motor vehicle with no insurance

1 - Stunt drive - 112 KM in posted 60 KM zone

OPP are reminding drivers to approach construction zones with caution. There may be construction workers on, or near the roadway. Obey all signs, slow down and drive safe.