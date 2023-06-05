Seasonal weather for Windsor-Essex this week

A much more seasonal week, temperature wise, is on the way for Windsor-Essex.

The sunshine remains but temperatures will drop a few degrees to between 23 C and 24 C — the normal for this time of year being around 26 C.

Overnight lows will get a little bit cooler as well as the temperatures dips between 11 C and 16 C for the week.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Hazy. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.

Monday Night: A few clouds. Hazy. Low 12.

Tuesday: Sunny. Hazy. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 25. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 23.

Thursday: Sunny. High 23.

Friday: Sunny. High 26.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.