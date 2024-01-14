Search for missing Windsor man continues in new location

The search for a missing Windsor man continued Sunday at another new location.

Search crews spread out across Malden Park at 8 a.m., looking for 64-year-old Scott Kersey.

He was last seen on Dec. 29, 2023.

Police describe Kersey as a Black man, about 5’3”, weighing about 120 pounds.

Crews have already canvassed Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tall Grass Prairie, and Ojibway Park, with no luck.

Police concluded their search Sunday afternoon, and Malden Park has since reopened.

They were unsuccessful in finding Kersey and are continuing their search.

Anyone with information is urged contact WPS immediately. (Source: Windsor police)