    School threats deemed 'unfounded' in Kingsville

    Source: OPP West Region Communications/X. Source: OPP West Region Communications/X.
    Essex County OPP officers have concluded their investigation into school threats in Kingsville.

    Police were informed of threats made in relation to a local school on Oct. 15.

    As a result of the investigation, officers have deemed the threats to be unfounded.

    “At no time was there any threat to public safety, students, faculty or the school,” states a news release from OPP.

    Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Kingsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a web tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

