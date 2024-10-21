School threats deemed 'unfounded' in Kingsville

Essex County OPP officers have concluded their investigation into school threats in Kingsville.

Police were informed of threats made in relation to a local school on Oct. 15.

As a result of the investigation, officers have deemed the threats to be unfounded.

“At no time was there any threat to public safety, students, faculty or the school,” states a news release from OPP.

