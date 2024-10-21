Windsor Liberation Zone organizers pleased the University won’t reconsider two agreements with protestors

The Windsor Liberation Zone organizers are pleased that the University of Windsor will not reconsider two agreements made with pro-Palestinian protestors. The agreements were signed after a nine-week occupation.

The Board of Governors announced last week they will not consider a notice of motion to “pause” implementation of the agreements with the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance and the pro-Palestinian protestors.

“It's wonderful to know that the Board of Governors does recognize that their responsibility does not fall under the management of this agreement, and it falls under the oversight of the university in general,” Ghallia Hashem, president of the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance (UWSA) said Monday at a news conference on campus.

On Oct. 11, University of Windsor Board of Governors member, Daniel Ableser, said he wanted the board to reconsider the agreements’ implementation at their next meeting, scheduled for Oct. 22.

“I think it’s time that the Board of Governors starts to play a more active role in the process,” Ableser said at the time.

On Oct. 16, the Board of Governors said they wouldn’t accept Ableser’s notice.

“A legal review has determined that the subject matter of the motion is outside the Board of Governors' authority, and therefore, the motion will not be brought forward to the Board,” the university statement read.

“These agreements are a direct result of our democratic processes, underscored by extensive student participation in the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance's annual general meeting (AGM),” said Hashem.

She told the media the two agreements were hammered out after a three-hour AGM, during which students from all cultural backgrounds – including those from the Jewish community -- were included.

“The majority has voted in favour of these agreements, and we are under the responsibility to represent, advocate and support our students. And if the majority has voted a certain way, we have to respect the Democratic process,” said Hashem.

She noted the agreements also call for the University to create a Jewish Student Advisor.

“We're so happy that the University of Windsor has recently announced that Dr. Ira Cohen will be that Jewish student advisor,” said Hashem.

“We've met with Dr. Ira Cohen, and he's amazing. He's wonderful.”

The agreements have sparked outrage – particularly from the local Jewish community – upset the university negotiated with the people occupying campus.

Some also believe the university shouldn’t be wading into, or appearing to express an opinion, about a historical conflict overseas.

Numerous alumni have revoked their financial contributions to the university as a result.

A spokesperson for the Windsor Jewish Federation declined to comment on Monday.

“We have a lot of work to do as students and with our administration working hand in hand, because that's how real progress happens. It doesn't happen in a silo,” Hashem said.

“It happens when all of us work together to break down the institutional and systemic racism that exists within our institutions.”

(With files from Travis Fortnum)