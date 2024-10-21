WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle Fire Service announces line of duty death of former firefighter

    Bob Price served as an active member of the LaSalle Fire Service from 1997 to 2008. (Source: LaSalle Fire Services/Facebook) Bob Price served as an active member of the LaSalle Fire Service from 1997 to 2008. (Source: LaSalle Fire Services/Facebook)
    Share

    LaSalle Fire Service announced the line of duty death a former firefighter after a prolonged illness, according to a social media post on Monday.

    Bob Price served as an active member of the service from 1997 to 2008.

    “His contributions to our service and the LaSalle community extended long after his active service,” said the social media post. “We stand united in our grief, and our thoughts are with Bob's family during this difficult time.His warmth, dedication, and commitment to serving our community will be deeply missed.”

    The LaSalle Fire Service flags have been lowered to half-mast. Official said this gesture serves as a reminder of his service and sacrifice for the community he loved and helped to protect.

