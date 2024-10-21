WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Teen facing assault and weapons charges arrested: WPS

    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A 16-year-old boy, who is facing assault and weapons charges, has been arrested for violating bail conditions.

    The teenager was released on bail earlier this month. The charges he was facing included assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and failure to comply with two judicial orders. Part of his bail conditions was house arrest.

    Windsor police said bail compliance officers launched an investigation, where they learned the suspect was breaching release order conditions.

    On Oct. 18, the teen was found and arrested in Walkerville. He has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

