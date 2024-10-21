DIGS bust leads to multiple shotguns seized

WINDSOR
    Windsor police officers have arrested a suspect and seized four shotguns after an investigation.

    The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 400 block of Caron Avenue suspected of housing illegal firearms on Thursday.

    Shortly after 6 p.m., the Emergency Services Unit assisted in executing the warrant and members of the DIGS unit searched of the property.

    Police say they found a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a Hopkins and Allen 12-gauge shotgun, a 12-gauge shotgun of an unknown make, and several rounds of ammunition.

    A 37-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with:

    • Possession of a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license (x 4)
    • Possession of a firearm while prohibited, namely a shotgun (x 4)
    • Possession of a firearm while prohibited, namely ammunition
    • Unsafe storage of a firearm (x 4)
    • Failure to comply with a release order

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

