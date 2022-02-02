School buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex, some buses running in Chatham-Kent

School buses have been cancelled in Windsor-Essex Wednesday morning as the region is under a winter storm warning.

The Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services made the announcement at 5:40a.m. Wednesday.

Environment Canada says up to 30 centimetres of snow is possible between Wednesday and Friday.

Schools will remain open in both the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

⚠Student transportation is CANCELLED today due to the incoming inclement weather. Schools will remain open for in-person learning/support. pic.twitter.com/Y8RlohsoGx — GECDSB PR (@gecdsbpro) February 2, 2022

Due to the anticipated snowstorm, all city and county board-provided transportation is cancelled for today. Schools remain open. pic.twitter.com/RWCcFjZqJJ — WECDSB (@WECDSB) February 2, 2022

The WECDSB says “if schools are closed due to inclement weather, students who are currently attending in person will not be required to transition to online learning. Those students who are currenetly in virtual classes will not be expected to participate in synchronous learning.”

In Chatham-Kent, the Lambton Kent District School Board says buses in Zones 1-7 are cancelled Wednesday due to inclement weather. School buses in Zone 8 are running as normal.

All elementary schools are open to students.

If buses are cancelled for the bus zone in which the school is located, all LKDSB secondary students who attend that school will engage in remote learning on that day.