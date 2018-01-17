School bus driver charged after crash in Tecumseh
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 9:34AM EST
A school bus driver has been charged after a crash with 26 children on board in Tecumseh.
Essex County OPP were called to the two-vehicle crash at Tecumseh Road and Poisson Street on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
Police say the school bus carrying 26 children struck another vehicle at the intersection while negotiating a right turn.
The driver of the school bus, Kimberly Pepper, 51, of Lakeshore has been charged with not turning safely.
No injuries were reported.