A school bus driver has been charged after a crash with 26 children on board in Tecumseh.

Essex County OPP were called to the two-vehicle crash at Tecumseh Road and Poisson Street on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

Police say the school bus carrying 26 children struck another vehicle at the intersection while negotiating a right turn.

The driver of the school bus, Kimberly Pepper, 51, of Lakeshore has been charged with not turning safely.

No injuries were reported.