A Windsor woman has started a petition after learning her nine-year-old son's killer is up for parole.

Tina Gervais’ son Brandon Burchell was murdered in June 2005 inside a Peter Street apartment.

Douglas Lambier pleaded guilty in 2006 to second degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

Lambier was romantically involved with the young boy's grandmother at the time.

“It was heartbreaking,” remembers Gervais. "It was like it was a nightmare when you have a whole bunch of detectives at your door at six in the morning waking you out of bed letting you know that your son is dead."

Gervais says was notified Tuesday that Lambier has a day parole hearing scheduled for this coming April, so she started a petition to keep him behind bars.

“Right now, I just want to make sure that he stays where he’s at so Brandon can have peace,” says Gervais.

She's hoping to get as many online signatures as possible before March 1.

Gervais tells CTV Windsor she fears for her own safety and the public's safety if her son's killer is released.

“I only put this petition up not just for me but knowing that he's going to be on the streets even if it's not in the city of Windsor, he's going to be in London and the Toronto area,” says Gervais.

Gervais admits the ordeal has taken its toll on her family.

“I have two other boys that don't celebrate any kind of holidays since the day he passed away," says Gervais. "I have a youngest son that shares the same birthday as Brandon, and he hasn't celebrated another birthday.”