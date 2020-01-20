WINDSOR -- A Windsor firefighter made the podium at an Arnold Schwartzenger Strongman competition.

Joe Paonessa was one of 10 athletes competing to earn the title World’s Strongest Firefighter at the second annual event on the Santa Monica pier on Saturday.

The 12-year veteran Windsor firefighter earned third place in the competition.

He was also the lone Canadian at the event.

Some of the categories he competed in included the log press, sand bag carry and deadlift.