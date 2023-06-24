School bus crash sends students to hospital, a landlord’s ‘nightmare’ squatter, and Millions won in Lotto Max: Top Windsor stories this week

A lost exotic cat returns home, Windsor resident wins $35 million, and a judges orders a publication ban during a murder trial.

Here are the top five stories this past week from ctvnewswindsor.ca:

Family and friends say Justin Greenwood was the victim of a stabbing in Windsor on Oct. 19, 2019. ( Facebook / Justin Greenwood )

The judge has ordered a publication ban of evidence in a Windsor murder trial.

The trial of Mustafah Al-Qaysi started Monday in the 2019 stabbing death of Justin Greenwood.

The 20-year-old was killed on Oct. 19, 2019 in an incident on Tecumseh Road West near McKay Avenue.

In 2019, police laid murder charges against Al-Qaysi and a second man whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A school bus is seen in this undated file photo.

Windsor police say seven students were taken to hospital after a collision between a school bus and a car.

Officers responded to the crash at Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West at 8:58 a.m. on Tuesday.

The injuries are reported to be minor.

Jayasinghe Jayasinghe of Windsor, Ont. is the lucky winner of $35 million Lotto Max prize. (Source: OLG)

A Windsor resident says he can hardly remember the days that followed his life changing discovery — that he was the very lucky winner of $35 million.

Jayasinghe (Jay) Jayasinghe, a husband and father said he’s been regularly playing the lottery since he moved to Canada. In the June 6 Lotto Max Draw it had certainly paid off.

“I always hoped that my opportunity would come,” he told OLG while at the Toronto prize centre to pick up his massive payout. “I won this prize exactly one week after my daughter graduated university – it felt like two wins!”

Kristian Neill prepares to enter the upper unit at 459 Chilver Rd. in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, June 22, 2023. He’s the landlord and a squatter is living on premises and refuses to leave. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

A Windsor landlord is beyond frustrated and unsure where to turn after a squatter took up residence in his rental unit on Chilver Road in Walkerville.

Kristian Neill has owned the home at 459 Chilver Rd. for 19 years and lived in it for 16 years.

A few years back, he moved out and moved his mom from out of town into the lower unit.

He’s renting out the upper unit, but in January, his tenant stopped paying rent.

Simba the exotic serval cat, seen on June 21, 2023, was reunited with his owner Brady Webster after becoming lost in May. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Simba, the one-year-old African serval cat who went missing in Chatham at the end of May, is back home safe and sound.

The domesticated exotic cat got out late one night while staying with the mom of his owner, Brady Webster, while he was on vacation.

The days that followed were filled with frantic searches.