Judge orders publication ban of evidence in Windsor murder

The judge has ordered a publication ban of evidence in a Windsor murder trial.

The trial of Mustafah Al-Qaysi started Monday in the 2019 stabbing death of Justin Greenwood.

The 20-year-old was killed on Oct. 19, 2019 in an incident on Tecumseh Road West near McKay Avenue.

In 2019, police laid murder charges against Al-Qaysi and a second man whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In court Monday, the Assistant Crown Attorneys, Jennifer Holmes and George Spartinos confirmed both will be tried separately although the evidence is expected to be similar.

Sean Biesbroek, a lawyer for the young offender, told the court his client has elected a trial by judge and jury.

As such, Biesbroek requested a publication ban on all evidence and judicial decisions in the Al-Qaysi trial, citing fears of tainting the jury pool.

After a brief hearing and deliberation, Justice Kirk Munroe ordered the publication ban, saying the young offenders right to a fair trial superseded the public’s interest in the case and in the dealings of the court.

Justice Munroe denied Biesbroeks’ request the motion itself be subject to a publication ban.

The publication ban on evidence in the Al-Qaysi trial expires when the young offenders trial concludes.

A date for that trial will be set on July 7, but Holmes told the court it likely won’t take place until late 2024.