‘This is an incredible blessing’: Windsor winner of $35 million Lotto Max prize revealed

A Windsor resident says he can hardly remember the days that followed his life changing discovery — that he was the very lucky winner of $35 million.

Jayasinghe (Jay) Jayasinghe, a husband and father said he’s been regularly playing the lottery since he moved to Canada. In the June 6 Lotto Max Draw it had certainly paid off.

“I always hoped that my opportunity would come,” he told OLG while at the Toronto prize centre to pick up his massive payout. “I won this prize exactly one week after my daughter graduated university – it felt like two wins!”

Jayasinghe said the day after the draw, he and his wife learned the winning lottery ticket was sold in Windsor.

“In that split second, we thought it could be mine,” he recalled. “I didn’t really expect it though, so I put it out of my mind.”

Later that day, he went to the store to check his ticket, and was in disbelief when he saw the number pop upon the screen. Jayasinghe said he repeatedly scanned his ticket and counted the number of zeros.

“It didn’t feel real,” he said. “My heart was palpitating, my skin had goosebumps, and tears came to my eyes. I can hardly remember the days that followed that moment!”

Jayasinghe called his wife, still in shock, he struggled to get the words out.

“She knew something had happened from the way I said her name,” he said. “When I was finally able to get the words ‘LOTTO MAX’ out of my mouth, she was so happy and started to laugh! I drove home to pick her up, so we could go back to the store to validate it together.”

When he arrived, Jayasinghe’s wife was already anxiously waiting for him outside.

“I got out of the car and gave her a big hug. We weren’t aware of anything going on around us,” he said. “It didn’t feel like we were on this planet!”

Next, Jayasinghe called his daughter to let her in on the great news.

“I picked her up from work and told her the winning ticket had been sold in Windsor, then showed her a photo of the ‘Big Winner’ message,” he said. “She stared at it for a minute before I told her it was me! She was surprised and so excited for me.”

Jayasinghe, who works in retail, told OLG he plans to take things slow to process the transformative situation. He will start by making his family’s dreams of a new home into a reality, support his daughter’s education, travel and give some to charity.

“I love road trips. I’ve always wanted to explore the country, see the Rockies, and appreciate Canada’s natural beauty. I also want to visit family,” he said. “There are also some special people we want to help – a portion of this win will go to charities that are close to my heart.”

Jayasinghe also hopes to purchase something he’s long wanted since childhood.

“I’ve loved cars ever since I was young,” he explained. “My father used to save automotive catalogues for me, and I still have them. I’ve always dreamed of having my own muscle car but spending money on it was never a priority. I told my wife that if I ever won LOTTO MAX, I would treat myself to a Dodge Charger Hellcat.”

Jayasinghe said winning has been an incredible experience, leading him to reflect.

“I’m so wrapped up in excitement, it’s overshadowed everything else. My mind keeps replaying times when we made sacrifices for our future. This is an incredible blessing and an opportunity for a better life. I’m thankful I was able to come to Canada to build my future. I knew this decision would change my life, but I never expected to have good luck like this. There are no limitations for our dreams now.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.