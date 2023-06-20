School bus crash sends 7 kids to hospital

Windsor police say seven students were taken to hospital after a collision between a school bus and a car.

Officers responded to the crash at Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West at 8:58 a.m. on Tuesday.

The injuries are reported to be minor.

Police say the driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical emergency, which led to the collision. There have been no charges laid yet, but officers are still investigating.

The roads have been reopened.