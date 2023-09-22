Sawed-off shotgun discovered in vehicle on Janette Ave

Windsor police have arrested a suspect after the discovery of an illegal firearm in a vehicle on Janette Avenue.

On Thursday, shortly after 9 a.m., officers were alerted to an unconscious male in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Janette Avenue. A loaded, sawed-off shotgun with a defaced serial number was found in the vehicle.

A 37-year-old-man, was placed under arrest. He is charged with:

• Possession of a firearm without a license

• Unsafe storage of a firearm

• Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

• Possession of a loaded firearm

• Defacing the serial number of a firearm

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drugs and Guns Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.