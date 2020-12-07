WINDSOR, ONT. -- Santa Claus is planning a special COVID-safe visit to the Town of LaSalle.

The Holiday Santa Drive-By takes place on Saturday, Dec. 12 between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Vehicles can enter from Mike Raymond Drive and follow the route around Judy Recker Drive to the Vollmer Complex.

Event staff will be on-site to direct traffic. Vehicles will take Mike Raymond Drive, turn right onto Judy Recker Drive (near the soccer fields), and follow Judy Recker Drive all the way along the perimeter of the Vollmer Complex lands.

Traffic will flow past the Public Works Building and new school that is under construction, and end up back on Mike Raymond Drive to enter Parking Lot #1 in front of the Vollmer Complex.

“Santa will be waiting there to wave as the vehicles slowly drive-by,” said a news release from the town. “Be sure to wave at Santa and take a look at the beautiful holiday light display in front of the Vollmer Complex, and along Laurier Parkway.”

Town officials say it is not a reverse parade, but a quick drive-by to wave at Santa. Registration is not necessary. Drivers are being told to be patient as wait times are expected, and follow the directions of the event staff.

Traffic updates will be posted on social media pages for the Town of LaSalle and the Culture and Recreation Department.

The drive around the perimeter of the Vollmer Complex lands is to keep any line-up of traffic off the main roads.

Due to COVID-19 and following the advice of the Windsor Essex County Health Unit, participants in a vehicle should be from the same household only, and must remain in their vehicles at all times.