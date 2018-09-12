Man accused of smuggling foreigners at Windsor-Detroit rail tunnel to appear in court
The railway tunnel between Detroit and Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 9:40AM EDT
An Ontario man accused of smuggling foreigners from Canada into the U.S. through an underground railway tunnel is to appear today in a Detroit courtroom.
Fifty-three-year-old Juan Antonio Garcia-Jimenez was allegedly paid thousands of dollars to help at least five people use the tunnel running between Windsor and Detroit.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Garcia-Jimenez -- who is from Guatemala and lives in Windsor -- was arrested by American border patrol agents and faces multiple charges related to smuggling aliens.
The complaint said all five people who were allegedly smuggled were farm workers in Leamington.