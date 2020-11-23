WINDSOR, ONT. -- Town of Kingsville officials say the first-ever drive-thru Santa Claus Parade had overwhelming results.

The reverse Santa Claus parade concept was the first of its kind held in Essex County due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While many were impressed with the experience, the town acknowledges there were long waits and traffic rerouting concerns, some of which stemmed from miscommunication on the municipality’s part,” said a news release from the town. “We apologize to anyone who had a poor experience, and we thank them for their feedback and patience.”

Town officials say they expected a crowd, but “the ultimate response was incredible yet staggering.”

“Once again, we are amazed by the strong sense of community in this beautiful town.”

The town is thanking Windsor Parade Corporation, the Fantasy of Lights committee, the sponsors, and everyone involved in reimagining, organizing, and executing this drive-thru as a COVID-safe alternative.