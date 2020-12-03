WINDSOR, ONT. -- It appears the drive-thru Windsor Santa Claus Parade is a hot ticket.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the appointments for Saturday’s parade at St. Clair College are already sold out.

We've been told all available spots for the 52nd Annual Windsor Santa Claus Reverse Drive-Thru Parade at @StClairCollege have been booked! Tickets are sold out! We knew they wouldn't last long, but this has got to be some sort of record. https://t.co/ucCpuIaehg — Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) December 3, 2020

“We knew they wouldn't last long, but this has got to be some sort of record,” says Dilkens in a social media post.

The Windsor Parade Corporation is running the event in a drive thru reverse parade format due to COVID-19 restrictions. It will feature giant inflatables, horse units, entertainers, local nonprofits, and more.

The Parade gets underway at 6 p.m. at St. Clair College South Windsor Campus. All spectators were required to pre-book their free ticket to attend in a time slot of their preference.

Time slots will be offered in half hour increments beginning at 6 p.m.

Organizers say ticketed admission will assist with the smooth transition of vehicles onto the parade route, and will help to minimize traffic congestion on Cabana Road. All traffic attending the parade must enter the parade route at the Cabana Road entrance to the college.

The Reverse Parade Concept involves the “entries” staying in place while traffic passes by.

Although far from a normal parade concept, organizers say this method allows for social distancing and has been reviewed by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit. The parade runs to 9 p.m., however be advised that parade traffic will be prohibited from entering the college after 8:45p.m.

No walkers or bikers are allowed on the parade route.