Santa arrives in Windsor - by helicopter

The Christmas spirit was in the air Sunday morning, as hundreds of families greeted Santa Claus at Devonshire Mall.

"We’re so happy to do this," said Karen Niforos, the mall’s marketing manager. "We’ve had phone calls asking if we’re doing it. We know it’s a big thing for families."

Santa was eager to meet the kids after his helicopter landed in the parking lot in front of Buffalo Wild Wings.

"I look forward to it." said Jolly ‘Ole Saint Nick before greeting kids along the barricaded area.

Parents were happy to see their kids smiling. Families have already put up their Christmas trees.

"Very early for us but someone’s getting excited now - understands the whole Christmas thing. I got excited too," said Kelly Ray.

To make sure kids under the age of 13 have something under the tree to open on Christmas day, Sparky was on hand to create awareness for Sparky's Toy Drive.

"We have registration dates coming up so if you're a family in need or know of a family in need please refer to our webpage," said Sean Costello, toy drive director.

Santa will be at Devonshire through the holiday season. Here is a link to find out when you can visit and share your Christmas wish list.