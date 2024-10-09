Families invited to LaSalle Truck or Treat

LaSalle is inviting families out on Oct. 26 for the Truck or Treat Halloween event.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., children dressed in their best costume can see various vehicles, including emergency and construction vehicles, and trick-or-treat while they’re at it!

It all takes place at the Vollmer Complex in parking lot three. It costs $3 per child. It can be paid in cash, debit or credit and parents and guardians are free.

Participants are asked to bring their own trick-or-treat bag. Candy will be displayed on tables at the event and kids will be allowed to take one piece from each table.

If parents are looking for parking at the event, lots four and seven are available. Lots one and two will be reserved for attendees of the events inside the building.

Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex map. (Source: Town of LaSalle)

Temporary washrooms will be available on site at the rain or shine event. According to the Town of LaSalle, in case of severe weather could close the event and may be reopened once the weather passes.

The LaSalle Fire Service will be present, accepting donations of new and unwrapped toys for kids of all ages. The toys will be given to families in need for the holidays through the LaSalle Sparky’s Toy Drive.

Registration is not necessary. More information on the event can be found here.