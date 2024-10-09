WINDSOR
Windsor

    • One arrest made in child exploitation investigation: WPS

    (RCMP handout photo) (RCMP handout photo)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested one suspect in connection to a child exploitation investigation.

    On Tuesday, an investigation was launched after police received reports of potential child sex trafficking from the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

    Police said a social media company reported a potential child sexual abuse attempt by users.

    The investigation led to officers identifying a suspect in the 1000 block of Wyandotte Street East.

    A search warrant was executed, and the suspect was arrested. Electronic devices were among items seized.

    A 24-year-old man, identified as Jake Tuer of Windsor, has been charged with making child pornography and arranging a sexual offence against a child by telecommunication.

    The WPS is asking anyone with information potentially connected to this incident to call the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896.

    Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor

    One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News