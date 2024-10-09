One arrest made in child exploitation investigation: WPS

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested one suspect in connection to a child exploitation investigation.

On Tuesday, an investigation was launched after police received reports of potential child sex trafficking from the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Police said a social media company reported a potential child sexual abuse attempt by users.

The investigation led to officers identifying a suspect in the 1000 block of Wyandotte Street East.

A search warrant was executed, and the suspect was arrested. Electronic devices were among items seized.

A 24-year-old man, identified as Jake Tuer of Windsor, has been charged with making child pornography and arranging a sexual offence against a child by telecommunication.

The WPS is asking anyone with information potentially connected to this incident to call the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.