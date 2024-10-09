Former NHL goaltender helps people overcome mental health struggles

Former NHL goaltender, Corey Hirsch, has spoken to thousands of Canadians about his struggles with mental health.

“If you're struggling out there, it gets better. I'm living proof of that. That's why I do this,” said Hirsch.

Hirsch travels across the country fighting the good fight, as an advocate for mental health.

“I couldn't see a rock bottom,” he said. “You know, it was dark, and I couldn't even see a tomorrow.”

The 52-year-old said he was having repetitive deep, dark thoughts while a member of the New York Rangers, even after they won the Stanley Cup in 1994. He didn't know why, but he suffered through the internal storms while hiding his struggles.

“Heaven forbids, an NHL goalie back then, with the stigma, raise their hand and say they had mental health issues,” said Hirsch.

“Eventually, I was diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder.”

Hirsch said hockey is not to blame for his condition and wants to encourage as many people as possible to seek help if they are feeling the same way.

“Peter Dobrich of PFG Wealth Group has put this together,” he said.

“He's brought me in for specifically to speak to people and get people in the community that need to get the help and encourage them to get the help and let them know that it's okay to raise your hand and say that I'm not okay.”

Dobrich, founding partner of Private Financial Group, is a former hockey player and rooted in the community. Having also been part-owner of Windsor Spitfires, Dobrich has seen how the pressure of the game can affect players in different ways.

“The younger kids today are affected by that,” said Dobrich.

“And then also the social poll and hyper-comparison online, etc. and they're just not having an outlet to be able to talk about it.”

According to officials at the Windsor branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), men are heavily affected by mental health struggles.

“Men can be less willing or view mental health issues as a weakness and yet they have significant numbers as it relates to suicide completions in the country, about 75 per cent would be men,” said Kim Willis, CMHA’s director of mental health promotion.

“We want you to check in, not check out.”

As a financial professional, Dobrich sees the pressure men are having in this economy.

“The bottom pressure on a paycheck, trying to provide, trying to do everything, trying to keep up with the Joneses and stay tough and move forward and do what you gotta do.”

Hirsch made some big saves as a goalie and continues to do so as an advocate. One thing he has learned during his time on the road, “It’s almost more important to be that buddy that somebody can talk to, that can listen, that will help somebody go get the help if they need it.”