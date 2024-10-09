Why are there cars in the Detroit River?

Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.

CTV News went back out to the scene on Wednesday to get to the bottom of it.

The cars are being removed from the water to make room for a new development. However, it’s still unknown how and why they ended up there.

According to Peter Berry, harbour master, said each vehicle is linked to some form of criminal activity.

“Oh the curiosity kills you,” said Helmut Bruce, a bystander watching the action.

“Take a look at them. What’s there? One, two, three, four, five, six, seven. You think, ‘what’s in them?’ That could be scary sometimes.”

Bystanders watching cars being retrieved from the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 9, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

Berry confirmed 10 vehicles were recovered on Tuesday, ranging in age from 1987 to 2021.

“We did recover a construction trailer as well,” said Berry. “This morning (Wednesday), we went magnet fishing to see if we can identify more and we believe we’ve identified an additional six vehicles.”

He confirmed since each car is linked to criminal activity, each needs to be investigated accordingly.

“We do have a vehicle, we found the keys in it and personal belongings in it,” he said.

“It could be stolen and they’re taken it for a ride for a while, using it in other crimes, and dumped it in the water.”

The Windsor police Auto Theft Unit is investigating. Police confirmed with CTV News that at least two of the recovered vehicles were previously reported stolen.

The privately owned slip of land will potentially become a place for some to call home.

Crews at work, retrieving abandoned cars from the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 9, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

“They’re planning for a 250-unit condo here with a pool, amenities, possibly a marina going in here,” said Jordyn Warkentin with Warkentin Fabricating.

Construction for the building is expected to start next year.

Bruce, however, remains fascinated with the stories that lie below the water.

“There are probably another hundreds [of vehicles] somewhere along the riverbanks along Windsor, Amherstburg, Kingsville,” he said. “They’re probably just filled."