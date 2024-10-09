'A lot of carnage': Witnesses testify in first day of careless driving trial of Windsor man
Brett Iler pleaded not guilty to six charges Wednesday as a result of a double fatal collision in the 2022 RetroFest Classic Car Cruise.
Iler is charged with two counts of careless driving causing death, three counts of careless driving causing bodily harm, and another charge of careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
Court learned Nigel Sedge and Jaimee Doyle were both killed in the collision, while three others were seriously injured.
A four-day trial started Wednesday in the Provincial Offences courthouse in Blenheim.
Six civilian witnesses took the stand; five of which were either witnesses or directly involved in the May 27 multi-vehicle collision on Queen’s Line near Dillon Road.
SUV driven “uncomfortably close”
Mark Lauzon told the court he was driving eastbound into Chatham that evening when an SUV came up “out of nowhere” and proceeded to drive “uncomfortably close.”
Lauzon said on two to three occasions, the driver pulled into the westbound lanes – presumably to pass – only to pull back in behind him in the eastbound lanes.
“I thought maybe it was just kids out joy riding,” Lauzon testified.
As they approached Dillon Road, Lauzon said he saw the line of classic cars.
“To my horror, I looked through my rearview and I saw what appeared to be a blue classic car launch into the air,” Lauzon said. “To me, it looked like a tornado hit it.”
He described the scene as “a lot of carnage.”
Pickup truck hit first
Wes Hooker told the court he was participating in the cruise that evening with his friends, driving a 1987 Chevy pickup truck with his daughter as his only passenger.
He saw what he now knows was Lauzon’s vehicle and an SUV, “side by side,” both eastbound on Queen’s Line.
“I could see a car coming at me,” Hooker testified. “He was in my lane.”
Hooker said he put his hand out to protect his daughter and tried to turn to the right to avoid a collision, but the SUV struck the front fender of his truck before continuing “all the way down the side of the truck.”
On cross examination by defence lawyer Alexandra Cardella, Hooker said he was not on his phone, and was “completely” in his own westbound lane in the moments before the collision.
1950 Buick struck next
Colin Chinnick was a rear passenger in a 1950 Buick driven by his friend Nigel Sedge.
“On the bend of the road, instead of turning, he went straight through and hit the truck ahead of us,” Chinnick testified, saying it sent the SUV “barrelling” into their vehicle.
“It rolled through us, and I remember all the dust and the glass in the vehicle.” Chinnick said.
SUV was airborn
Blenise Duquette was driving his 1929 Model ‘A’ that evening, behind the 1950 Buick and Hooker’s pickup truck.
He testified he saw the SUV “cross the centre line” of the road and strike the pickup truck.
“The SUV was in the air, and it looked like a bomb went off,” Duquette said.
Although he managed to avoid the collision, Duquette was forced to drive into the ditch; action that destroyed his vehicle and left him with a bruised heart.
No mechanical issues
Arthur Dawson, a registered mechanic with 27 years experience, was asked to inspect the three vehicles directly involved in the collision.
Dawson testified “nothing was found unsafe” in the 1950 Buick sedan, the 1987 Chevy pickup, nor the 2013 Ford Escape, alleged to have been driven by Iler.
The Buick did not have seatbelts or airbags – according to Chinnick – while the pickup truck had seatbelts but no airbags, according to Hooker.
Trial continues Thursday
Four days have been set aside for the trial.
Prosecutor Ryan Iaquinta told Justice of the Peace Kelly Jackson he will present evidence the rest of this week and expects the case to be handed over to the defence for one day of evidence on Oct. 17.
Cardella told the judge she expects to require that one day but does not expect to call “additional witnesses.”
