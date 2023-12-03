Salvation Army Windsor invites community to annual Christmas dinner celebration

With a goal of spreading joy and fostering a sense of togetherness during the holiday season, Salvation Army Windsor has announced its annual Christmas dinner celebration, and is inviting the entire community.

Put on by the Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope, the event gets underway at 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts, located at 201 Riverside Dr. W. in Windsor.

According to the release, the free event has “become a beloved tradition for many years,” and brings joy to more than 800 members of the community each year.

All members of the greater Windsor community are welcomed to attend, and “celebrate the spirit of Christmas.”

So what can attendees expect at the annual Christmas dinner celebration? A “mouth-watering” Christmas feast will be served, prepared by chefs at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts.

As far as entertainment goes, the Salvation Army Band will be playing live as the doors open, followed by a performance by Abbey Neves.

There is limited seating at the event, so Salvation Army Windsor advises interested people to contact 519-253-7473 for more information.