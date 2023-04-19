SafePoint hosting open houses ahead of launching on April 26

SafePoint Consumption and Treatment Services Site in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) SafePoint Consumption and Treatment Services Site in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | Live updates from Parliament Hill as 155,000 federal public servants strike across Canada

The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants is underway, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the latest developments from Parliament Hill as they happen.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh joins PSAC workers on a picket line in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers are on strike across the country after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before a Tuesday night deadline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver