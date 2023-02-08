Safe removed during Chatham Tim Hortons break-in

Chatham-Kent police are looking for three suspects after a break-in at a Tim Hortons in the city.

Police say two individuals broke into the coffee shop at 452 St. Clair Street, located just north of Oxley Street, on Jan. 30, between midnight and 1 a.m.

A safe was removed and brought to the door. A third individual appeared and helped remove the safe from the store.

The first suspect is described as male, with average height and average build. He was wearing a two-tone winter coat. The upper third of the coat is dark and has a dark hood, possibly black. The lower 2/3 portion of the coat is lighter in colour, possibly grey. He wore dark pants and shoes, a purple hoodie, and a ball cap.

The second suspect is described as a male with a shorter stalky build than average, wearing a light grey or blue coat with blue jeans and white running shoes (skateboarder shoes- possibly DC or Vans. Black symbol on the outer side). This suspect also wore a ball cap, a light blue physician mask and gloves.

The third suspect wore a dark coat with a fur hood and black face mask.

If anyone has information that can assist in this investigation or identify the individuals involved, please contact Const. Mark Charron at markch@chatham-kent.ca or 519-352-134. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.