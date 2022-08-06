Run for Rocky returns Pride Fest weekend

The Run for Rocky returned to Windsor’s waterfront after a five-year hiatus Saturday morning.

It’s one of several events included in this year’s Windsor-Essex Pride Fest after previously being held during the month of April.

Hundreds gathered at Dieppe Park near the Detroit River to take part despite the heat and humidity.

Run for Rocky returned to the waterfront after a five-year hiatus in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Run for Rocky is a charity run/walk which is inspired by Rocky Campana who passed away in 2012 after attempting to take his own life.

Campana’s legacy has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars since his passing.

Those interested in supporting Run for Rocky or commemorating Run for Rocky Legacy Day can do so online at runforrocky.com

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest continues through the weekend.

