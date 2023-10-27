Royal Canadian Legion kicks off 2023 poppy campaign in Windsor, Ont.

The Royal Canadian Legion kicked off its poppy campaign for this year.

CTV News Windsor stopped by a busy Branch 255 on Wyandotte St. E. in Windsor on Friday afternoon.

The poppy is traditionally worn in memory of Canadians who have fought, died and serve our country, leading up to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

This year, people can expect to see more biodegradable poppies and wreaths, crafted from natural materials.

Ron Marshall is a member of Branch 255 and is the poppy chair for his local constituency. He and the other volunteers are dedicated to raising public awareness of the honour of serving our country and the need to help our veterans.

"The importance is those two things: one, we want to remember them — lest we forget. Lest we forget,’” said Marshall.

He added, “And, the other is to raise money so we can care for them and their families."

Some veterans across the country face homelessness, physical disabilities, and mental health challenges. To help the cause to support our veterans, the public is invited to visit the Poppy Store’s website.