

CTV Windsor





The campground at Rondeau Provincial Park is closed after the flooding of roads and campsites.

The Ontario Parks website says “due to recent heavy rainfall and the resultant flooding of roads and campsites at Rondeau Provincial Park, the campground will be closed from Tuesday, May 15 until further notice.”

The park superintendent told CTV News they closed it out of safety concerns, saying vehicles could get stuck and trees could be easily up-rooted.

The park remains open for day use from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.